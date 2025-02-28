Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) Insider Jacinta Caithness Acquires 5,500 Shares

Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG – Get Free Report) insider Jacinta Caithness purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,314.50 ($7,696.56).
Retail Food Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $119.00 million, a P/E ratio of 813.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Retail Food Group
