Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) Insider Jacinta Caithness Acquires 5,500 Shares

Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG – Get Free Report) insider Jacinta Caithness purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,314.50 ($7,696.56).

Retail Food Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $119.00 million, a P/E ratio of 813.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Retail Food Group

Retail Food Group Limited, a food and beverage company, engages in the management of a multi-brand retail food and beverage franchise in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bakery/Café, QSR, Coffee Retail, and Di Bella Coffee. It is also involved in the ownership of the intellectual property; development and management of coffee roasting facilities; and the wholesale supply of coffee and allied products under the Di Bella Coffee brand.

