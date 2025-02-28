Reviewing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Protara Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 0 12 1 3.08

Volatility & Risk

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 555.86%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $66.23, suggesting a potential upside of 65.04%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -55.96% -49.06% Revolution Medicines N/A -33.67% -30.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($2.82) -1.23 Revolution Medicines $742,000.00 9,097.88 -$436.37 million ($3.59) -11.18

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Protara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company’s RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

