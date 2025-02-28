Richard F. Wallman Buys 1,000 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,992.55. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
NASDAQ CECO opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
