Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 452.2% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Riverside Resources Price Performance
Shares of RVSDF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
