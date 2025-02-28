Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 452.2% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RVSDF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

