Robert N. Duelks Sells 485 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.65. 110,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.96.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.