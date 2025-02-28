Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.83.
ROOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Root from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
ROOT opened at $123.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. Root has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Root will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
