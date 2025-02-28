Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.62 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 124.98 ($1.58). Saga shares last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.52), with a volume of 114,503 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.52. The company has a market capitalization of £168.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34.

About Saga

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

