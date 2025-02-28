Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 42,944 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 784,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,308,000 after acquiring an additional 415,527 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,691,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 165,168 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,604.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,646,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.