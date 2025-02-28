Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. Schrödinger updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 463,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

