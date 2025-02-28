Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 1.0 %

FDX stock opened at $258.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $239.07 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

