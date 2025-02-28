Schulz Wealth LTD. Decreases Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Schulz Wealth LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penney Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.08 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

