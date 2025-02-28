Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,776 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,154 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,495,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,216,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

