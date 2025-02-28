Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 172.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 29,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 293,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 199,302 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 240,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 161,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.17 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

