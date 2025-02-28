Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 410.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

