Scilex’s (SCLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Scilex Price Performance
SCLX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 244,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Scilex has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.63.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scilex will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
