Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Price

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 1,733,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 244,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 51,196 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,503,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after buying an additional 621,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,712,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,336,000 after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

