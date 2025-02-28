Scotiabank Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.75

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$692.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.50. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$10.92.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

