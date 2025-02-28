SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 14,584 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $305,680.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,313.28. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $987,256.60.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

