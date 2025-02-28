Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Invitation Homes by 25.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

