Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 385.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11,822.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

