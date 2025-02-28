Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Purchases 6,282 Shares

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $35,116.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $202,816.38. The trade was a 20.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Septerna Trading Up 1.8 %

SEPN opened at $5.80 on Friday. Septerna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEPN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Septerna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

