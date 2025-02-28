Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Drops By 98.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 94,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,342. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

