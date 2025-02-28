Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Drops By 63.3%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the January 31st total of 76,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Chairman Mark E. Fox sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $111,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,541. This represents a 23.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $111,431.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,780.22. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,703 shares of company stock valued at $247,995. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

