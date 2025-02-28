Short Interest in Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Increases By 200.0%

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CMTV stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

