Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Expands By 161.3%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the January 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPIX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 17,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

