Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Increases By 846.9%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 846.9% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,176. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

