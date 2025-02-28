Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Increases By 846.9%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 846.9% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,176. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
