Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Grows By 735.9%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 735.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Galantas Gold Trading Up 7.5 %
GALKF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Galantas Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
About Galantas Gold
