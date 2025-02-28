Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Grows By 735.9%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 735.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Galantas Gold Trading Up 7.5 %

GALKF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Galantas Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.

