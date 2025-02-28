Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Decreases By 97.9%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF remained flat at $11.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

