Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Increases By 900.0%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grid Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Grid Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

