Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Increases By 900.0%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Grid Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About Grid Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.