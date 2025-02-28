Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Declines By 88.2%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Haivision Systems Price Performance
Shares of HAIVF stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.21. 2,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.68. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$2.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11.
About Haivision Systems
