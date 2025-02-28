Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Declines By 88.2%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Haivision Systems Price Performance

Shares of HAIVF stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.21. 2,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.68. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$2.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

About Haivision Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.