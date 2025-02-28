Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declines By 60.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMU traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

