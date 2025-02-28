Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Grows By 23,900.0%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 23,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Katapult Stock Down 27.3 %
NASDAQ:KPLTW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Katapult
