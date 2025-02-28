Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Expands By 1,175.0%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

MXE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $11.63.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Get Free Report)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.