Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Expands By 620.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Stock Down 1.7 %
OTSKY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,466. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.
About Otsuka
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.