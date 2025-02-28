Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Expands By 620.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Otsuka Stock Down 1.7 %

OTSKY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,466. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

