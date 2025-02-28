Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Increases By 667.5%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,952,700 shares, a growth of 667.5% from the January 31st total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,460.6 days.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

