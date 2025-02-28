Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Increases By 1,400.0%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Severn Trent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Severn Trent Stock Down 2.0 %

Severn Trent Company Profile

STRNY traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,405. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Severn Trent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $36.56.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

