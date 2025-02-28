Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Drops By 97.1%

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GINX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322. The company has a market cap of $83.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.82. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.5409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

About SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF ( NASDAQ:GINX Free Report ) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 1.62% of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

