Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Drops By 97.1%

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GINX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322. The company has a market cap of $83.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.82. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.5409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF
About SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF
The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.