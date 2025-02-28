Short Interest in Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Drops By 83.0%

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSIB opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.50. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Company Profile

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.

