Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.