Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

