Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Short Interest Update

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the January 31st total of 244,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Signing Day Sports Stock Down 21.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN SGN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 312,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,028. Signing Day Sports has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Get Signing Day Sports alerts:

Signing Day Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

Receive News & Ratings for Signing Day Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signing Day Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.