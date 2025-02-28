Simmons Bank Acquires 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

TRV stock opened at $255.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.64. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

