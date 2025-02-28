SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 31st total of 1,495,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

SFTBY stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 355,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,797. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

