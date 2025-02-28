SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWONF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of SoftwareONE to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoftwareONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

SoftwareONE Stock Performance

SoftwareONE Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

