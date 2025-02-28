Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. Solventum has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

