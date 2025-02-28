Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ SHC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 684,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.91. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
