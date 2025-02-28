SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58), Zacks reports. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 16.1 %

NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 62,396,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,857,141. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 37,459 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $760,417.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,173,987.80. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,072. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,722,918 shares of company stock valued at $44,935,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

