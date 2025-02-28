SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.47 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.