SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

