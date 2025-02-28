Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 5.2 %

ANY stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,314.97. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $46,760. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

