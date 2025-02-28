Stantec FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $5.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$134.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stantec from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.33.

Stantec stock opened at C$122.18 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$103.48 and a 12 month high of C$129.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$113.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

